Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,729,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,962,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,235,779.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Read Our Latest Report on ASAN

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Asana by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.