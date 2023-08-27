Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $5,005,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

