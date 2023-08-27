International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $112.00.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.86.

NYSE:IFF opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $119.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 110.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 51,192 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

