Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,691.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 66,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,960,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,845,352. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

