Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 114.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

