JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.77.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.