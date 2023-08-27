JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $240.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.47.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

