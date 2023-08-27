Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

