Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

