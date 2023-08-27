King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $312.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $312,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,089,000 after acquiring an additional 230,853 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.30. 1,943,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,239. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

