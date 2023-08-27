King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,093 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,579,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

