Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

KC stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

