Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $383.13 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $393.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day moving average of $335.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

