KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $337,050.77

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $337,050.77 and approximately $260.97 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00603764 USD and is down -39.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $298.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.