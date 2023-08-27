Loop Capital Trims BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Target Price to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 84,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.