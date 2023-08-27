Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

