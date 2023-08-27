Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 44,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

