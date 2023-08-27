MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MediPal Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAHLY opened at $17.19 on Thursday. MediPal has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.19.
About MediPal
