MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MediPal Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAHLY opened at $17.19 on Thursday. MediPal has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

About MediPal

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

