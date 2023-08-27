Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

