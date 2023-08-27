Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.98. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

In other news, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

