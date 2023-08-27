Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTOIY

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,996. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.