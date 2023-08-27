Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTOIY
Neste Oyj Price Performance
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.