Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

