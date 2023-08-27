Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands
Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.