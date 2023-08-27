O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

