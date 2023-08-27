Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) vs. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Financial Contrast

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 0 3 2 0 2.40 G-III Apparel Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.74%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $19.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Oxford Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.41 billion 1.13 $165.74 million $10.35 9.80 G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.26 -$133.06 million ($3.47) -5.39

Oxford Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G-III Apparel Group. G-III Apparel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 11.28% 32.20% 16.03% G-III Apparel Group -5.10% 7.40% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats G-III Apparel Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear, and accessories through thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and wholesale specialty retailers; men's apparel, which include pants, shorts, and tops through duckhead.com and wholesale specialty retailers. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear; and Southern Tide trademark for bed and bath product. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 186 brand-specific full-price retail stores; 21 Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and 35 Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.