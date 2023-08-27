Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paltalk in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PALT stock remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Friday. 23,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,134. Paltalk has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

