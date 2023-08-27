Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

PTON opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 2,019.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

