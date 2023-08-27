Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEGRF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.87) to GBX 850 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 780 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

