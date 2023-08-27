Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

NYSE FENG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

