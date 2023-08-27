Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,566,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

