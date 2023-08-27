Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 1,370.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

