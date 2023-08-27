QUASA Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $500.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,144.73 or 1.00082945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119153 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,325.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

