Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 35.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.