Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Range Resources stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

