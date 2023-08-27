Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

