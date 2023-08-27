Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $724,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $108.25. 13,579,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

