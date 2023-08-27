Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 34,253,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

