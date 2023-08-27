RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
