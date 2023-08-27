RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $242.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.