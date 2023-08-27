RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

