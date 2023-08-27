Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.02.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

