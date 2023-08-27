SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 1.9 %
SaverOne 2014 stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
About SaverOne 2014
