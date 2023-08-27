SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the July 31st total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRC remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. 8,256,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,504. SciSparc has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

