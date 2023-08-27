Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,670.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,129.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

