Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,670.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,129.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.