Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Seaboard Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,670.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,129.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.