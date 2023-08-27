SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. SFL’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

Institutional Trading of SFL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SFL by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 1,988,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SFL by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 1,438,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 995,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $9,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after buying an additional 868,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

