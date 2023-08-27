Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Decreases By 50.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.08. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
