Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Decreases By 50.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.08. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

