Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Expands By 1,177.3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 1,177.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 51,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $985.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.