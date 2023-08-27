Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 96.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 50,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,010. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.