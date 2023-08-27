Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declines By 34.9%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $195,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

PAXS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 332,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,717. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

