Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Decreases By 82.9%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the July 31st total of 430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

Steakholder Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 139,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

