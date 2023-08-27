Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Rises By 50.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Taitron Components stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
