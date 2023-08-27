Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 52.9%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 111,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,395. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.